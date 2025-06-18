China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.14. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $25.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.14 billion.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

About China Construction Bank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.4379 dividend. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.12%. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

