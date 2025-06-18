Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

