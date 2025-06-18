CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:DPM opened at C$21.24 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.99.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

