CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
