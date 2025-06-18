Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $258.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

