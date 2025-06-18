Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

GOOGL stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

