Citigroup Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $23.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Down 4.2%

CWH opened at $18.21 on Monday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Camping World by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.