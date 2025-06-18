Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

Investment analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $19.81 on Monday. MNTN has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

In other news, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 over the last three months.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

