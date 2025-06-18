Clare Bousfield Buys 1,241 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Clare Bousfield bought 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,114.91 ($4,181.65).

Clare Bousfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Clare Bousfield bought 20,369 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700.36 ($66,720.85).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 253.30 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.37. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legal & General Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

See Also

