Clive Watson Buys 621 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £2,676.51 ($3,593.11).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Breedon Group alerts:

On Friday, May 2nd, Clive Watson acquired 3,223 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £14,503.50 ($19,470.40).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

LON BREE opened at GBX 429.94 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.74. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 372 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 501 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.73) to GBX 625 ($8.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Breedon Group

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.