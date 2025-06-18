Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.36. 970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

