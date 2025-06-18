Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $253.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,717 shares of company stock valued at $49,363,601 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 71.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $13,535,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 21.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 570 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

