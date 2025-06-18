Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $945.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

