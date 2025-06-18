Comparing TWFG (TWFG) & Its Peers

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “INS-MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TWFG to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG 5.15% 9.60% 7.61% TWFG Competitors 20.59% 11.31% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TWFG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 47 263 251 12 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. As a group, “INS-MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 18.36%. Given TWFG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

64.1% of shares of all “INS-MULTI LINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “INS-MULTI LINE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWFG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $203.76 million $2.74 million 3.17 TWFG Competitors $6.80 billion $694.77 million 391.57

TWFG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TWFG competitors beat TWFG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

