Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.97. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 13,531 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $209.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $106.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

