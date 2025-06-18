Contrasting 3Dx Industries (DDDX) and Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.11 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.68 billion $582.89 million 17.93

3Dx Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 9.42% 10.99% 6.62%

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ peers have a beta of 14.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.6% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3Dx Industries peers beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

3Dx Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

