Contrasting 3Dx Industries (DDDX) and Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|3Dx Industries
|$290,000.00
|-$560,000.00
|-1.11
|3Dx Industries Competitors
|$4.68 billion
|$582.89 million
|17.93
3Dx Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|3Dx Industries
|-176.26%
|N/A
|N/A
|3Dx Industries Competitors
|9.42%
|10.99%
|6.62%
Volatility & Risk
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.6% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
3Dx Industries peers beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.
3Dx Industries Company Profile
3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings for 3Dx Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3Dx Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.