Contrasting Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank and Omni Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank $8.18 billion 4.03 $3.43 billion $2.02 9.78 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Danske Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Danske Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 4.08, indicating that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank 42.15% 13.52% 0.63% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danske Bank and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank 0 1 3 2 3.17 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Omni Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omni Financial Services is more favorable than Danske Bank.

Summary

Danske Bank beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

