CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CorMedix Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.62. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 268,360 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 314,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

