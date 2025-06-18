Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.05. 403,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 838,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 26,500 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,542,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,446,015. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

