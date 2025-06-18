Critical Comparison: Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) vs. RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford United and RBC Bearings”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $150.20 million 1.14 $13.60 million $3.86 12.52 RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 7.04 $246.20 million $7.67 47.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Crawford United shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Crawford United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Crawford United has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crawford United and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 0 0 0.00 RBC Bearings 0 2 4 0 2.67

RBC Bearings has a consensus target price of $394.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than Crawford United.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 8.86% 19.59% 11.96% RBC Bearings 15.05% 10.08% 6.26%

Summary

RBC Bearings beats Crawford United on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford United

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial and Transportation Products segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also provides engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions; rubber and plastic marine hose for the recreational boating industry; engineered manufacturing solutions, including CNC machining, anodizing, electro polishing, and laser marking for defense, aerospace, and medical device markets; and hydraulic hoses, air tank assemblies, and related products to manufacturers of firefighting trucks and other emergency vehicles. In addition, the company engages in the supply of highly engineered forgings for the aerospace, industrial gas turbine, medical prosthetics, alternative energy, petrochemical, and defense industries; and developing and commercializing marketing and data analytic technology applications. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.