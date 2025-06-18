Critical Contrast: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Hess Midstream Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 Hess Midstream Partners $1.50 billion 5.61 $223.10 million $2.55 15.26

Profitability

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% Hess Midstream Partners 16.43% 54.89% 6.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, meaning that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Hess Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

