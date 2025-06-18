CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.15. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

