CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.40% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.08 million, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.73%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

