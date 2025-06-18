CX Institutional Invests $30,000 in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.5%

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

