CX Institutional Invests $53,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

DFUV opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.