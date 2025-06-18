CX Institutional Makes New $27,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $74.26.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

