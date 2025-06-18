CX Institutional Makes New $44,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after acquiring an additional 941,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,231,000 after purchasing an additional 522,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,417,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

