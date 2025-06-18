CX Institutional Makes New Investment in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 291,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 269,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. UGI Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

