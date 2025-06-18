CX Institutional Takes Position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

KMPR stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

