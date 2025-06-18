Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 376 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

