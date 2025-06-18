Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 558,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3%

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

