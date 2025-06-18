Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

