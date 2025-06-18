Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,014,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,056,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

