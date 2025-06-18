Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

