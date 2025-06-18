Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $561.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

