Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

