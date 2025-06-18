Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $269,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

