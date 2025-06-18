Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

