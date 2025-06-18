Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.