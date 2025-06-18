Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Realty Income by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

