Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $529,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after buying an additional 779,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $110,867,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.