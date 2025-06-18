Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

