Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

