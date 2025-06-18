Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $58,000 in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:NEUP opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.55.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Company Profile
Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
