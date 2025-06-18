Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

