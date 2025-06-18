Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.