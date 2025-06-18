Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.