Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,801 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

