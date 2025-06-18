Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 107 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,718,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,743,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,942.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,865.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,827.46. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

