Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,691 Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Theratechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jones Trading raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

