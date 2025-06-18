Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,453 News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Trading Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on News
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.