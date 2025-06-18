Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,453 News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.